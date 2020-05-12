"The one thing I actually miss the most is working for the (Ocean City) rec department. I can’t wait to get back to playing with kids at camps and spending the nights working the basketball leagues on 6th Street right across from the rides. Hearing and seeing all the people walk by the (basketball) courts on their way to the boardwalk and smelling the funnel cakes and popcorn drifting by the courts from the awesome sea breeze," Jackie Adams, 28 of Ocean City.
Working the basketball leagues on 6th Street in Ocean City
