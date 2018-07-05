Protesters have been given approval to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as a giant orange baby over Parliament during the U.S. president’s visit to Britain next week.
The Greater London Authority says the 20-foot inflatable can fly two hours on June 13.
Activist Leo Murray, one of those behind the blimp, said Thursday that City Hall “originally told us that they didn’t recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest. But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor.”
Stray bullet hits 5-year-old: Authorities say a stray bullet struck and injured a 5-year-old girl as she walked with her father in New Jersey’s largest city.
Newark police said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Treacy and Avon avenues.
The bullet struck the girl in the leg, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment. The injury is not considered life-threatening, but further details on her condition were not disclosed.
Authorities said it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting. No other injuries were reported.
The girl’s name was not released.
Several children among 13 rescued after boat capsizes: Authorities say 13 people — including several children — were rescued after a boat capsized in waters off Burlington County.
Emergency responders were called to Burlington Island, near Burlington City, around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of people stranded along the Delaware River.
No injuries were reported. The boaters were transported to the Bucks County boat dock in Croydon, Pa.
It wasn’t immediately known what caused the boat to capsize.