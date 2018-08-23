Nancy Pelosi is the chief villain of Republican campaign ads. The leader some Democrats promise to vote against. The subject of much speculation that her grip on power is coming to an end.
Nevertheless, she said she’s not going anywhere — and certainly not while President Donald Trump is in the White House.
“This is not anything to make a big fuss over, it’s politics,” Pelosi said in a 35-minute phone interview with The Associated Press. “I can take the heat and that’s why I stay in the kitchen.”
Pushing back on those who say her leadership position is in jeopardy, Pelosi all but dared her doubters to envision any other House Democrat sitting across the table to negotiate with Trump.
“I have a following in the country that’s unsurpassed by anybody, unless they’re running for president,” Pelosi said.
Trump and the Republicans are eager to see her go, she said, “and I’m just not going to let them do that.”
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach charged in Nassar case: A former head coach of Michigan State’s gymnastics team was charged Thursday with lying to an investigator when she denied that witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.
A charging document does not specify how many witnesses allegedly reported Nassar to Kathie Ann Klages, or when they did so. But former gymnast Larissa Boyce has said she told Klages of Nassar’s abuse in 1997, when Boyce was 16 — 19 years before he was first criminally charged with sexual abuse.
Klages, who resigned in 2017 after she was suspended for defending the now-imprisoned Nassar, is the third person other than Nassar to face criminal charges related to his serial molestation of young female athletes under the guise of treatment. Numerous other people have lost their jobs or been sued.
If convicted of lying to a peace officer, the 63-year-old Klages could face up to four years in prison.
N.J. bill helps fund inclusive playgrounds: Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure that makes it easier for counties to build playgrounds for children and adults with disabilities.
Murphy signed the bill, known as Jake’s Law, on Thursday.
The legislation allows counties that build the inclusive playgrounds to apply for state funding. Those funds would come from an account with money set aside for open-space preservation.
The new law requires the Department of Community Affairs, along with the Department of Education, to create rules for the playgrounds, including their design, installation and maintenance.
The legislation was inspired by Jake’s Place, an inclusive playground in Cherry Hill named for Jacob Cummings-Nasto, who was born with a rare cardiac condition and died at the age of 2.
Dems say hacking was test from within: What the Democratic Party first thought was a malicious attempt to hack the party’s massive voter information file turned out to be just a security test.
Bob Lord, the Democratic National Committee’s chief security officer, said Thursday the attempted hack was “built by a third party as part of a simulated phishing test.”
“The test, which mimicked several attributes of actual attacks on the Democratic party’s voter file, was not authorized by the DNC, VoteBuilder nor any of our vendors,” Lord said.
Alarm bells went off Wednesday when the DNC said it was notified that hackers created a fake login page to gather usernames and passwords in an attempt to gain access to the party’s voter file, which contains information on tens of millions of voters. The party said the attempt was quickly thwarted by suspending the attacker’s account and that no information was compromised.
N.J. police told to share info on crime guns: New Jersey’s attorney general has ordered all state and local police forces to share information on buyers and sellers of guns used in crimes.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued the directive Wednesday.
The state’s law-enforcement agencies are already required to trace all guns used in crimes in the state. But they have never been required to share the results of such a trace with one another for guns coming from other states.
Grewal called the directive “unprecedented” and said fighting gun trafficking is critical to the public’s safety.
It comes after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has promised monthly reports on so-called crime guns.
The data so far show most guns used in crimes in New Jersey come from out of state.
— Associated Press