A Bergen County school district is buying six buses equipped with three-point seat belts, part of its efforts to improve safety following a crash in May that killed a student and a teacher. The Paramus Board of Education will pay $621,906 for the 54-passenger buses, with the seat belts costing an additional $5,300 per bus. Investigators said the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive was caused by bus driver Hudy Muldrow when he missed a turn then crossed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 to attempt an illegal U-turn. The bus collided with a dump truck, and the impact tore the bus apart.
Del., Md. win rehearing in bid to make N.J. pay more of project’s cost: The Federal Regulatory Commission on Thursday granted a rehearing sought by Delaware and Maryland officials over planned cost allocations for a $278 million regional electric transmission line project. The project calls for construction of a 230-kilovolt line from the Artificial Island nuclear complex in southern New Jersey to Delaware in order to improve system reliability. Delaware and Maryland officials have argued ratepayers on the Delmarva peninsula would pay more than 90 percent of the cost for a project that mostly benefits New Jersey. They have urged FERC to consider two alternative cost methodologies that would bring the cost share for Delmarva ratepayers to about 7 to 10 percent.
Judge rejects NYC’s climate change suit vs. oil companies: A federal judge has tossed out New York City’s effort to hold oil companies responsible for global warming, saying it’s not the judiciary’s responsibility. U.S. District Judge John Keenan ruled Thursday. Keenan wrote that global warming is a problem best left to the other two branches of government. The city earlier this year sued five of the world’s biggest oil companies, blaming them for global warming. It sought unspecified damages from BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell. The city said it will appeal.
— Associated Press
Phila. road rage shooter had kids in car, police say: Philadelphia police released surveillance video Thursday of a road rage shooting in which a suspect with a woman and two young children in the car opens fire on another driver outside a mall. Police said the 22-year-old victim was hit in the torso and has a bullet lodged in his spine following the July 3 altercation on a road in front of the Roosevelt Mall. Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum says the injuries likely will affect him for the rest of his life. Police are searching for a 1998-2002 green Toyota Corolla.
Dershowitz explains Trump defense to Vineyard crowd: Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz doubled down on his defense of President Donald Trump to the Martha’s Vineyard crowd that he said has shunned him. The Boston Globe reported Dershowitz hosted a talk at a local theater Wednesday night, explaining his past comments and saying his job is to “provoke conversation.” Dershowitz had been criticized for arguing a special counsel should not have been appointed to investigate Trump’s dealings with Russia.