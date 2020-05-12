"I miss the freedom of not wearing a mask and not worrying about every little surface I touch, and being able to relax when standing closer than 6 feet to another human being. And I miss shopping at thrift stores for vintage clothes and unusual old things, which I have always found relaxing and therapeutic," said Michelle Brunetti-Post, staff writer The Press of Atlantic City. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

