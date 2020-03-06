Wrestling
QUARTERFINALS
(Press-area wrestlers in bold)
106: Luke Stanich (Roxbury) d. Nico Calello (Watchung Hills Regional), 5-2; Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) md. John Hildebrandt (Williamstown), 10-2; Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.) d. Conor Collins (Southern Regional), 7-3; Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) md. Brett Redner (Butler), 10-0.
113: Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco) p. Samuel Kotch (Cinnaminson), 0:50; Cooper Stewart (Sparta) d. Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North), 4-3; Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) d. Ty Whalen (Clearview), 6-0; Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) tf. Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington), 4:46, 21-6.
120: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) d. Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro), 7-0; Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) md. Nathan Fitt (Newton), 12-2; Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Matt DeStefanis (Randolph), 4-2, tiebreaker; Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge) md. Fred Luchs (Middletown North), 10-0.
126: Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) md. Luke Hoerle (Westfield), 13-0; McKenzie Bell (Kingsway) md. Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep), 9-1; Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) d. Alex Almeyda (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 7-1; Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton) p. Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park), 3:27.
132: Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park) d. Michael Conklin (Toms River East), 9-5; Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Spencer Stewart (Sparta), 4-1; Anthony White (South Plainfield) d. Simon Ruiz (Delbarton), 5-3, sudden victory; Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic) d. Jack Nies (Ocean Twp.), 7-1.
138: Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) d. Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch), 4-2; William Grater (Bergen Catholic) d. Billy Talmadge (High Point), 8-2; Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. Hunter Gandy (Woodstown), 3-2; Michael Cetta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Al De Santis (Shore Regional), 5-1.
145: Andrew Clark (Collingswood) d. Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven), 4-3; Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro) d. Tim Spatola (Delsea), 5-2; Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton) d. Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII), 4-1; Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central) d. Dakota Morris (Kingsway), 8-3.
152: Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington) d. Michael McGhee (Shore Regional), 9-4; Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) d. Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 5-0; Aaron Ayzerov (Paramus) p. Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic), 4:19; Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic) d. Mathew Garcia (Pope John XXIII), 3-2.
160: Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton) d. Blake Bahna (Watchung Hills Regional), 5-2; Robert Woodcock (Southern Regional) d. Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic), 3-0; Brian Soldano (High Point) p. Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven), 3:08; Matt Benedetti (Manalapan) d. Nate Camiscioli (Bergen Catholic), 3-2.
170: Shane Reitsma (Howell) d. Luke Benedict (Haddonfield), 1-0; Jack Kelly (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Marcus Petite (Piscataway), 1:05; Noah Fox (Montville) d. Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton), 8-5; Connor O`Neill (DePaul) md. Colin Loughney (West Morris Central), 10-0.
182: John Poznanski (Colonia) p. Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney), 2:14; Joe Colon (Brick Memorial) d. Jason Sherlock (Point Pleasant Beach), 8-3; Jacob Whitworth (Wall) d. Isaac Dean (Shawnee), 7-3; Luke Rada (Colts Neck) d. Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn), 6-4.
195: Luke Chakonis (Delbarton) d. Thomas Renna (South Plainfield), 5-2; David Szuba (Brick Memorial) d. Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial), 11-8; Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic) d. Michael Massa (Seton Hall), 3-1; Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep) d. Tommy Goodwin (Pequannock), 6-0.
220: Kyle Jacob (Paramus) d. Robert Damerjian (Moorestown), 5-0; Zane Coles (Pitman) md. Joshua Darisme (Rahway), 11-1; Michael Toranzo (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham), 8-5; P.J. Casale (Delbarton) tf. Jackson Crawn (Kittatinny), 4:26, 15-0.
285: Justin Wright (Howell) d. Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex), 3-2, tiebreaker; Jim Mullen (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) md. Moses Olowoopejo (Elizabeth), 8-0; Hector Lebron (Dwight Morrow) d. Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; JT Cornelius (Southern Regional) d. Marcus Estevez (Franklin), 8-2.
SEMIFINALS
SECOND-ROUND WRESTLEBACKS
106: D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep) md. Max Martinez (Pascack Hills), 14-2
120: Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional) d. Jack Bertha (West Morris Mendham), 4-2, sudden victory
132: Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine Prep) p. Zach Weiner (Spotswood), 3:26
138: Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) p. Logan Waller (Colts Neck), 1:51; Conner Decker (Seton Hall) d. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit), 4-3.
152: Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) d. Cole Velardi (Southern Regional), 5-2
160: Alex Marshall (St. Augustine Prep) tf. Salvatore Mainiero (Nutley), 3:26, 16-0
170: Alexi Giordano (St. Joe-Hammonton) d. George Rhodes (Absegami), 3-2.
182: Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway) md. Ben LoParo (Southern Regional), 19-6
195: Mikal Taylor (Absegami) d. Gianluca Birnbaum (Hanover Park), 7-2; Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) d. Alex Kostantas (Pascack Hills), 12-8
220: Tracey Taylor (Long Branch) d. Tony Thompson (Buena), 3-2
285: Liam Buday (Point Pleasant Beach) d. Nick Sannino (Ocean City), 7-3
THIRD-ROUND WRESTLEBACKS
106: Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) d. D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep), 5-0
120: Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) d. Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional), 14-7
132: Josh Gervey (High Point) d. Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine Prep), 2-0, sudden victory
138: Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) d. Conner Decker (Seton Hall), 8-3
160: Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park) d. Alex Marshall (St. Augustine Prep), 2-1, sudden victory
170: Jacob Vega (Carteret) d. Alexi Giordano (St. Joe-Hammonton), 9-3
195: Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) d. Mikal Taylor (Absegami), 6-2
FOURTH-ROUND WRESTLEBACKS
106: Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) d. Conor Collins (Southern Regional), 4-2, sudden victory
138: Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) d. Hunter Gandy (Woodstown), 3-1, sudden victory
195: Thomas Renna (South Plainfield) p. Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May), 2:33
285: Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat) d. Jakob Shapiro (Fair Lawn), 9-6
GIRLS SEMIFINALS
100: Sydney Petzinger (Parsippany) d. Alisa Safforld (Belleville), 3-1; Ava Rose (Princeton) p. Isabella Santos (Elizabeth), 1:18.
107: Johnae Drumright (Trenton Central) d. Randi Miley (High Point Regional), 5-4; Ayres (Princeton) d. Izabella Frezzo (Henry P. Becton Regional), 4-2.
114: Kira Pipkins (Bloomfield) p. Samantha Larsen (Wallkill Valley Regional), 4:42; Katrina Kling (Warren Hills Regional) p. Tatiana Walker (Pennsauken), 5:19.
121: Noran Elmahroukey (New Providence) p. Courtney Hoff (Warren Hills Regional), 2:24; Kalli Roskos (Delran) d. Emily Klein (Paramus), 4-0.
128: Stephanie Andrade (Hunterdon Central) tf. Kyara Montoya (Morris Hills), 5:41, 19-4; Avery Meyers (Jackson Memorial) d. Amanda Connors (Northern Highlands), 10-4.
135: Gabby Miller (Monroe Township) p. Carley Anderson (Mount Olive), 5:22; Emma Matera (Delran) p. Skyelar Smith (Jackson Memorial), 5:36.
143: Jordyn Katz (Jackson Memorial) p. Lilly Ahrendt (High Point), 1:53; Alexis Rosano (Overbrook) p. Jayla Hahn (Central Regional), 5:44.
151: Precious Opara (West Orange) p. Goodness Okoro (Newark Collegiate Charter), 1:03; Jesse Johnson (Manalapan) p. Sophia Lombardo (High Point), 2:49.
161: Jewel Gonzalez (Phillipsburg) p. Kierra Hubmaster (Kittatinny Regional), 2:49; Amanda Pace (North Bergen) md. Olivia Heyer (Kingsway Regional), 12-2.
180: Kerly Borbor (New Brunswick) p. Lacey Hums (High Point), 1:20; Amirah Giorgianni (Mainland Regional) won by disqualification over Haylee Adorno (Delran).
215: Sandra Guerrero (West Orange) p. Valery Alcantara (Perth Amboy), 3:15; Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May Regional) d. Donna Walker (New Brunswick), 3-0.
