First team: 106: Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep; Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest; 113: D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine; Sean Cowan, Absegami; Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest; 120: Jack Slotnick, St. Augustine; Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest; 126: Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine; David Flippen, Oakcrest; 132: Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine; Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest; Alick Killian, Middle Township; 138: Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City; KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit; 145: Gianni Danze, St. Augustine; Jack Schiavo, Egg Harbor Township; Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit; 152: Will Bumbernick, St. Augustine; Cael Aretz, Buena Regional 160: Alex Marshall, St. Augustine; Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional; Karl Giulian, Middle Township; 170: George Rhodes, Absegami; Alex Giordano, St. Joseph; 182: Nick Marshall, St. Augustine; David Giulian, Middle Township; 195: Mikal Taylor, Absegami; Sean Connelly, Lower Cape May Regional; 220: Mike Misita, St. Augustine; Tony Thompson, Buena regional; 285: Nick Sannino, Ocean City; Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit.
Honorable mention: Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Township; Gabe Baldosaro, Vineland; Jack Devlin, Absegami; Corbin Saul, Absegami; Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine; Sal Palmeri, Holy Spirit; Sammy Drogo, Buena Regional; Bryan Butkus, St. Joseph; Wesley Tosto, Lower Cape May Regional; Gavin Paolone, Holy Spirit.
