Ocean City upset at Absegami Wrestling

OC's Nick Sannino (top) wins over Absegami's Koby Byrd for the team win in the last 152 lb match. Wednesday January 11 2017 Ocean City upset at Absegami Wrestling. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

First team: 106: Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep; Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest; 113: D’Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine; Sean Cowan, Absegami; Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest; 120: Jack Slotnick, St. Augustine; Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest; 126: Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine; David Flippen, Oakcrest; 132: Brock Zurawski, St. Augustine; Frank Gabriel, Oakcrest; Alick Killian, Middle Township; 138: Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City; KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit; 145: Gianni Danze, St. Augustine; Jack Schiavo, Egg Harbor Township; Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit; 152: Will Bumbernick, St. Augustine; Cael Aretz, Buena Regional 160: Alex Marshall, St. Augustine; Danny DiGiovacchino, Buena Regional; Karl Giulian, Middle Township; 170: George Rhodes, Absegami; Alex Giordano, St. Joseph; 182: Nick Marshall, St. Augustine; David Giulian, Middle Township; 195: Mikal Taylor, Absegami; Sean Connelly, Lower Cape May Regional; 220: Mike Misita, St. Augustine; Tony Thompson, Buena regional; 285: Nick Sannino, Ocean City; Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit.

Honorable mention: Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Township; Gabe Baldosaro, Vineland; Jack Devlin, Absegami; Corbin Saul, Absegami; Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine; Sal Palmeri, Holy Spirit; Sammy Drogo, Buena Regional; Bryan Butkus, St. Joseph; Wesley Tosto, Lower Cape May Regional; Gavin Paolone, Holy Spirit.

