The Big 12 Conference has fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a recent loss at No. 3 Kansas.
The league announced the fine in a statement that also issued a public reprimand.
Huggins made the comments in a postgame radio interview Saturday after the 60-53 loss in Lawrence, Kansas.
“I can’t control what those three blind mice running around out there do,” Huggins said.
Pitt extends coach Capel: Pittsburgh basketball coach Jeff Capel has agreed to a two-year contract extension that would keep him with the Panthers through the 2026-27 season.
The deal, announced Wednesday, gives Capel more time to continue the rebuilding project he took on when Pitt hired him in April 2018. Capel guided the Panthers to a 14-19 mark in his first season, a six-win improvement from former coach Kevin Stallings’ nightmarish final year with the Panthers in which Pitt went winless in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Pro basketball
Kerr fined $25K for conduct after ejection: Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection.
Kerr was ejected late in the second quarter of the Warrior’s 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night after getting hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg.
Kerr appeared initially upset about a continuation call that went the Kings’ way, then erupted after Golden State did not receive a similar call. He angrily walked onto the court after the second technical and yelled at Goldenberg before leaving.
Liberty hire new coach: The New York Liberty held a news conference Wednesday at Barclays Center, its new home for the coming season, to introduce the team’s new coach — Walt Hopkins. Hopkins had been an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx since 2017. Before that, he was the academic coach at Cal. He previously was director of basketball operations and player development for the Tulsa Shock.
Soccer
Serie A elects new president: Business manager Paolo Dal Pino was elected president of Serie A on Wednesday, ending more than a month of emergency leadership for a league struggling with fan racism and divided over the assignment of TV rights.
Dal Pino received 12 votes — one more than the necessary 11 — from the 20-team Italian league.
Gaetano Miccichè, who resigned as president in November following an investigation into his 2018 election, was next with seven votes despite saying he had no interest in returning to the job.
Olympics
Skater badly injured during ceremony rehearsal: A female skater was severely injured after falling to the ice from about 16 feet during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, police said Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Russian woman’s life is in danger, police in the canton of Vaud said. An investigation into Tuesday’s incident is being led by police in the city of Lausanne.
Police said the woman was being hoisted by a cable attached to the ceiling of the main hockey stadium in Lausanne. The skater suddenly lost balance and fell.
— Associated Press
