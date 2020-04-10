The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.
XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.
After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.
League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.
Hockey
Pat Stapleton, longtime Blackhawks defenseman, dies at 79: Pat Stapleton, a longtime NHL defenseman who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the winning goal of the 1972 Summit Series, has died. He was 79.
The Strathroy Rockets, a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team with which Stapleton was involved, said on its website he died Wednesday night. No cause was given.
Stapleton was on Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972 and is alleged to have claimed the puck from Paul Henderson’s series-winning goal over the Soviet Union.
Devils defenseman P.K. Subban is host of new NHL trivia show: New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and the NHL are bringing something new to television Saturday for fans and everyone dealing with the isolation and hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It's NHL Hat Trick Trivia. Subban is the host of the weekly 30-minute show in which contestants will answer up to three hockey trivia questions for prizes, the top one being two tickets to any game next season.
Everything is filmed remotely with Subban hosting the show from his living room in Los Angeles, in the house he shares with fiancee and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn. Contestants are filmed at their homes and there is a guest player every week. Patrick Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning had the role this week.
Among the contestants on the first show are a St. Louis police officer who played hockey with Maroon, and a Bloomingdale, Passaic County, paramedic. Both have been on the front lines in the crisis.
Other sports
Sumo wrestler tests positive for coronavirus: A Japanese sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus, further threatening postponement of next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament which has already been delayed.
The Japan sumo association said Friday a wrestler had tested positive to become the first confirmed case from Japan's ancient sport.
The wrestler, whose name has not been disclosed, first developed a fever last week, but none of his stablemates or officials have complained of symptoms of the virus.
The association has already delayed the Summer tournament in Tokyo by two weeks, setting a new starting date of May 24.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.