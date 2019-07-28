New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is back on the injured list because of right knee inflammation.
The 39-year-old left-hander also was on the IL because of knee inflammation from May 23 to June 2.
Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season.
Romo traded to Twins: Sergio Romo joined the Minnesota Twins in Chicago after he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
Minnesota got Romo, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont and a player to be named from Miami for minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz. Right-handed reliever Carlos Torres was designated for assignment by the Twins to make room on the roster.
Minnesota is trying to hold off Cleveland and win the division for the first time since 2010. The Twins haven’t won a playoff game since they were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series in 2004.
Jays trade Sogard to Rays: The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran utilityman Eric Sogard across the diamond Sunday, sending him to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for the 33-year-old Sogard, who is having a career season.
Football
Ravens’ Griffin out with broken thumb: Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will be sidelined for “at least a few weeks” after fracturing his right thumb during the team’s third practice of training camp.
The injury occurred Saturday night when Griffin hit his hand on a defender’s helmet during a workout at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the team’s first practice of the summer in full pads.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t announce the extent of the injury until Sunday, saying, “Robert fractured a bone in his right hand and will miss practice for at least a few weeks.”
Golf
Langer wins fourth Senior British Open: Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open in Lytham St. Annes, England, for his record-extending 11th senior major title.
Starting three shots off the overnight lead held by Broadhurst, the 61-year-old German fired a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his fourth Senior Open title, a tournament record.
