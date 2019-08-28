There is a buzz surrounding the Ocean City High School football team this preseason.
The Red Raiders finished 4-6 but made the South Jersey Group IV playoffs for the second straight year last season. They also had an excellent freshman team. The Red Raiders have 60 players in the program.
“Everybody is an optimist this time of year,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “We have an awful lot of work to do to get to where we want to. But there’s a lot of enthusiasm for the program right now. We’ve coordinated pretty well with the feeder programs. We’ve tried to promote football back in Ocean City. I feel the next few years we have a chance to do some pretty good things.”
This season, Ocean City will rely on a defense that returns eight starters.
Smith said junior linebackers Brad Jamison and Jake Inserra complement each other. Inserra made 55 tackles last season.
“Brad is a little bit more of a downhill player who can take on blocks,” Smith said. “Jake is a little more sideline to sideline.”
The Red Raiders return three starters on the defensive line in Mike Williscroft at nose tackle and defensive ends Will Drain (9.5 tackles for losses last season) and Mike Rhodes.
Seniors Lou Conte, Jaden Tocci-Rogers and Brian Breckmann lead the secondary.
“I don’t know what we are on offense,” Smith said. “We have some very promising young players (on offense), but you just don’t know. The defense, I have a pretty good idea what they are. We’re going to try to take our identity from the defense, and then hopefully the offense will grow up.”
Junior Joe Repetti steps in at quarterback.
“He’s very, very smart and coachable,” Smith said. “We can put a lot on his plate. I think he’s going to be pretty good. He has a good arm, but I think the thing that he does best is read coverages well.”
The Red Raiders return one of Cape May County’s top receivers in Jake Schneider, who caught 38 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Two starters — Jack Baker and Chris Armstrong — return on the offensive line.
Smith said Ocean City must run the ball effectively this season to reach its potential. The Red Raiders struggled with the rushing game last season, losing four games where they had fourth-quarter leads.
“If we can play good defense, run the ball and protect the quarterback, I think we’re a Group IV playoff team, and I think we’re a team that can challenge for a sectional title,” Smith said. “If we don’t do those things, we’re going to fall far short of that goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.