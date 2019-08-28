Ocean City Red Raiders

Coach: Kevin Smith (33-47, eight seasons)

League/group: West Jersey Football League Independence Division/South Jersey Group IV

Last season's record: 4-6

2019 predicton: Spoiler - Red Raiders have made two straight playoff appearances.

Key game: 6 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Egg Harbor Township - This is Ocean City's home opener. The winner will build momentum for the rest of the season.

Key players: Chris Armstrong, Sr., C, 6-0, 240; Brad Jamison, Jr., LB, 6-2, 185; Jake Inserra, Jr., LB/RB, 5-9, 186; Joe Repetti, Jr., QB, 5-11, 160; Jake Schneider, Jr., WR, 5-7, 140; Mike Williscroft, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 240; Will Drain, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2, 214; Mike Rhodes, Jr., OL/DL, 6-5, 225; Lou Conte, Sr., DB, 5-8, 161; Jaden Tocci-Rogers, Sr., WR/DB, 6-2, 160; Brian Breckmann, Sr., DB/WR, 5-11, 162; Isaac Wilson, Sr., RB, 5-9, 167; Jacob Wilson, So., RB, 5-8, 160; Sean Mazzitelli, So., RB/LB, 5-9, 160; Jack Baker, Sr., OL, 6-1, 196.