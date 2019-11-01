Officials in Northfield are calling for bids for general repairs and construction of sanitary sewer and stormwater facilities. It's an on-call, two-year contract for repair projects, emergency and general repairs. Bids are due 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at City Hall, 1600 Shore Rd. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

