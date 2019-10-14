Ride Accident

The rides at the Deerfield Township Harvest Fair are roped off Sunday after a 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday night after falling off one of them.

Tragedy at Deerfield Harvest Festival. A 10-year-girl was killed after she was "ejected" from an amusement ride Saturday night at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival, State Police said. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer The annual walk drew thousands to the Ocean City Boardwalk on Sunday. 

Atlantic City Council will consider voting on a new mayor Tuesday night at a special meeting. Interim Mayor Marty Small Sr. is expected to be voted in by the governing body.

South Jersey immigrants are feeling the stress of divisive national rhetoric. It has left many people — undocumented or not — feeling insecure in their home communities.

Vikings ground Eagles behind wide receiver Stefon Diggs' big game. Sunday was Philadelphia's first trip back to Minnesota since winning the Super Bowl at the stadium in February 2018. Check out the photo gallery from the game.

Eagles Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

