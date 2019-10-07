A 114-year-old Atlantic City church is being restored. St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church plans to have one phase of the project completed in time for Christmas Eve Mass.
The search for 5-year-old Bridgeton girl continues. Nearly 50 community members volunteered Sunday to assist in the ongoing search. The volunteers remain hopeful Dulce Maria Alavez will be found safe.
Nia Ali, a 2006 Pleasantville High School graduate, is a world champion. On Sunday, she won the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the world outdoor track and field championships in Dohar, Qatar. She adds this feat to her 2016 Olympic silver medal and two world indoor championships.
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew nearly 1,000 people to the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday morning. Were you there? Check out our SEEN gallery.
One of the unique annual Wildwood beach events is The Race of Gentlemen. If you love vintage automobiles and motorcycles, this was the place to be Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles sacked the Jets 10 times on their way to a 31-6 victory. The win was the Eagles' second in a row and left them tied for first place in the NFC East with Dallas. This is what the one-sided game against winless New York looked like.
