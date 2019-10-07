St. Nicholas Church Renovation

Gustavo Gallego of Evergreene Architectural Arts works last week on the restoration of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City. This phase of the project is expected to be finished in time for Christmas Eve Mass. ‘They are going to be amazed when they first walk in and see the whole picture,’ the Rev. Jon Thomas said.

A 114-year-old Atlantic City church is being restored. St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church plans to have one phase of the project completed in time for Christmas Eve Mass.

Bridgeton search

Nearly 50 community members gathered Sunday to help in the ongoing search for 5-year-old Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez. ‘Hopefully, we’ll have a positive end to this,’ Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly said.

The search for 5-year-old Bridgeton girl continues. Nearly 50 community members volunteered Sunday to assist in the ongoing search. The volunteers remain hopeful Dulce Maria Alavez will be found safe.

APTOPIX Qatar Athletics Worlds

Gold medalist Nia Ali celebrates her victory at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Nia Ali, a 2006 Pleasantville High School graduate, is a world champion. On Sunday, she won the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the world outdoor track and field championships in Dohar, Qatar. She adds this feat to her 2016 Olympic silver medal and two world indoor championships.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew nearly 1,000 people to the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Sunday morning. Were you there? Check out our SEEN gallery.

100719_nws_raceofgentlemen 2

Sara Mitariconna, of Freehold, waves a checkered flag to signal the start of a motorcycle race during The Race of Gentlemen on the beach in Wildwood on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

One of the unique annual Wildwood beach events is The Race of Gentlemen. If you love vintage automobiles and motorcycles, this was the place to be Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles sacked the Jets 10 times on their way to a 31-6 victory. The win was the Eagles' second in a row and left them tied for first place in the NFC East with Dallas. This is what the one-sided game against winless New York looked like.

Tags

