HAMILTON TOWNSHIP-- A 16 year-old boy from Newtonville, Buena Vista Township, died after the car he was riding in struck a utility pole and caught fire Monday night.
Hamilton Township police responded to the accident on the westbound side of the Black Horse Pike in the area of the Route 50 on-ramp
The black Toyota Scion, which was driven by 18 year-old Jaime Hannah, of Newfield, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police said.
This caused the car to catch fire and become fully engulfed in flames, police said.
The 16 year old, who police did not name, was in the rear passenger seat. He was killed as a result of injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.
Hannah was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said.
Assisting with the scene was the Township of Hamilton Rescue, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cologne Fire Departments and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Detective Armitage at 609-625-2700 x 572.