ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City teen was shot and killed at a home on Massachusetts Avenue early Thursday morning, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
City police received a call and responded to 102 South Massachusetts Avenue just after 4 a.m. where they found a 15-year-old female had been fatally shot.
Officials did not identify the victim.
According to the prosecutor's office, an autopsy will be conducted Thursday and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
This investigation marks the seventh fatal shooting this year and is the third to involve teenagers.
Earlier this month, 18-year-old Katusca Robles was shot in an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sixteen-year-old Quran Bazemore was shot June 15 and later died on June 25. A fifteen-year-old is currently charged with attempted murder for the shooting.
Caution tape blocked off the sidewalk surrounding the three-story home Thursday morning while city police and officials from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office were on scene.
At about 9 a.m. officials removed what appeared to be a body bag from the homes and placed it on a stretcher on the front sidewalk. It was then loaded into an SUV.
The home is one of only four on the short one-way street that sits just steps away from Ocean Casino Resort and across from a vacant lot.
A neighbor on Congress Avenue, who did not want to be identified, said he heard one gunshot between what he estimated as sometime between 1 to 2 a.m.
This story is developing. Check back for details.