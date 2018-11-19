This week, the moon is full a little after midnight Friday — just minutes after the earliest Thanksgiving possible — and Venus shines at its stunning greatest brightness possible in the east before dawn. But our big stories focus on two others night sky occurences. One is the brightest constellations of the year—those of winter—beginning to fill our eastern evening sky. The other is a new comet--discovered in a very special way--that might be on the verge of naked-eye visibility.
A dozen comets for Don Machholz: Comets are basically mountains of strange ice which, when they come close enough to the sun in space, have their surfaces spray and spout vast glowing clouds and tails of gas and dust. Unlike meteors (which are brief streaks of light caused by dust from outer space burning up in Earth’s atmosphere), comets are typically many millions of miles from Earth and may remain visible in telescopes for weeks or months.
The latest comet discovered was found little more than a week ago and has an outside chance of becoming bright enough to see plainly with the unaided eye. It will more likely remain dim enough to be mostly visible only in binoculars and telescopes. But even if it does stay fairly dim, this new comet is very notable due to the circumstances of its discovery: it was found not photographically but visually, and not by a professional automated survey but by a flesh-and-blood amateur astronomer. And not by just any amateur astronomer. The new comet is the 12th found in his lifetime by the living person who has made more visual discoveries of comets than any person now alive: California’s Don Machholz.
Through the 1980s and early 1990s about half of all fairly bright comets were discovered by amateur astronomers who searched carefully for hundreds of hours with their backyard telescopes. The last truly great comet readily visible around most of the world (including the U.S.) was 1997’s Comet Hale-Bopp, discovered by American amateur astronomers Alan Hale and Tom Bopp. The greatest visual (as opposed to photographic) discoverer of comets in the 20th and early 21st centuries was the late Bill Bradfield of Australia, who found an amazing total of 18 comets. Then, sadly, for many years, the increase in the number of automated surveys has made visual comet discoveries become rare.
But now there is our new object, Comet Machholz-Fujikawa-Iwamoto. The two latter names are those of two Japanese amateur astronomers who independently found this comet. Machholz discovered it first, however, and my initial research suggests that the other two found it photographically.
If you are an experienced obsever who want information on looking for Comet Machholz-Fujikawa-Iwamoto, I’d suggest you start with Bob King’s article and updates on the comet at www.skyandtelescope.com. I’ll hope to tell you more in my next column—along with information about another comet, which though discovered long ago, is next month making an unusually close pass of Earth. This old comet, Comet Wirtanen, just might get bright enough to see with unaided eye for awhile.
Here come winter’s stellar glories: Next week, the moon starts exiting the evening sky, leaving the heavens dark for the oncoming brilliant constellations of winter.
Let’s consider what is already risen in the east and northeast by 7 to 8 p.m. First is the sparkling little pocketful of stars called the Pleiades (PLEE-uh-deez) or Seven Sisters cluster. Many people see only six stars here (a seventh is very close to one of the others) but binoculars will reveal dozens, telescopes hundreds.
Rising not far below the Pleiades is the bright and orange star Aldebaran (al-DEB-uh-ran). It marks the eye of Taurus the Bull and now forms a rightward-pointing arrowhead with the Hyades (HI-uh-deez) star cluster, the face of the Bull. What is that very bright star now well off to the left of Aldebaran, the Hyades and the Pleiades? Yellow Capella (kuh-PELL-uh). But a far more amazing sight materializes just above the due east horizon around 7 p.m. next week: Orion the Hunter, with his then-vertical Belt of three bright stars in a short row.
