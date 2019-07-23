BORGATA
9 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 26; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: Brit Floyd is a Pink Floyd tribute band whose amazing recreation of the music and impressive light show have helped them become an international touring act. The group covers the whole spectrum of Pink Floyd music from their earliest recordings in the mid 1960s up through their latest release “The Endless River.” On their current tour Brit Floyd celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic album “The Wall.” Fans can look forward to hearing tracks from this timeless rock opera as well as songs from “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and others.