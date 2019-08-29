St. Augustine Prep Hermits

Coach: Pete Lancetta (28 seasons, 227-74-1)

League/group: West Jersey Football League American Division/State Non-Public IV

Last season: 7-4

2019 prediction: Favorite: Hermits won six of their last eight games last season.

Game to watch: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4: After beginning this season with four straight road games, the Hermits host Ocean City in the season opener.

Key players: Nasir Hill, So., RB/QB, 6-0, 185; Isaiah Raikes, Sr., DL/RB/TE, 6-1, 315; Jake Ketschek, Jr., OL/DL, 6-5, 300; Chandler Bird, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 270; Dylan McNally, Sr., OL/LB, 6-0, 220; Angelo Fordero, Sr., DL, 6-2, 225; Adam Heston, Jr., LB/K, 6-1, 185; Angelo Vokolos, Jr., RB/LB, 6-0, 200; Gavin Kennedy, So., OL/DL, 6-3, 260; Brandon Jones, Jr., OL, 5-11, 250; Brady Small, So., OL/DL, 5-11, 225; David Washington, Fr., WR, 5-10, 160; Kenny Selby, So., WR/RB/DB, 5-7, 135; Leonard Dolson, Jr., WR, 6-0, 175; Joshua Dolson, Jr., DB, 5-11, 170; Austin Leyman, So., QB/WR/DB, 6-0, 170; Jace Rodriguez, Sr., QB/WR/DB, 6-2, 190; Bradly Pao, So., RB, 6-0, 182; Kanye Udoh, So., RB/DB, 6-0, 200; Trey McLeer, So., QB, 5-9, 165; Logan Hone, Sr., LB, 5-10, 190; Franklin Simms, So., LB, 5-10, 170; Rob Papadeas, So., LB, 6-0, 182.