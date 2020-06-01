IMG_4513.JPG

Buyers of Oak Forest units get to select the kitchen plan of their choice, with three of the available designs shown here, above, left and below.

Oak Forest II is a premier 55+ manufactured home community in Egg Harbor Township. The community is conveniently located just minutes away from the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, shopping, health care facilities, beaches, boardwalks and everything the South Jersey shore has to offer.

