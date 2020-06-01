Oak Forest II is a premier 55+ manufactured home community in Egg Harbor Township. The community is conveniently located just minutes away from the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, shopping, health care facilities, beaches, boardwalks and everything the South Jersey shore has to offer.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. new home sales ticked up 0.6% in April, a surprising gain amid the coronavirus outbreak that hints at the relative health of potential buyers.
April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell last week as the key 30-year home loan marked an all-time low for the third time in the last few months since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.
It’s been a rocky road for Sylvester Stallone in La Quinta, but the movie star is trying to knock out a home sale in the resort city once more. His desert digs are back on the market for $3.35 million, or $849,000 less than his original asking price five years ago.
