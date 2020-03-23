Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

Seashore living doesn’t get much better or more family-friendly than the idyllic home now for sale at 8301 Salem Road in wMargate

A steal in Margate: It’s not every day that a home as desirable as the one at 8301 Salem Road in Margate, just steps from the beach, has its asking price slashed by $200,000.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

My Happy Place: Stockton University administrator Pedro J. Santana made sure to have items in his “happy place,” his formal living room in his traditional single-family home in Mays Landing, that reflect his Latino background.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates climbed last week in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction of new homes fell again in February, but not as much as the previous month. Those declines follow a December surge which had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.

Tony Award-winning actor Joe Mantegna didn’t have to wait long to find a buyer for his Toluca Lake home. The Tudor-style manor had an offer in hand about a week after it hit the market in late January. It sold for $4 million, or $195,000 less than the asking price.

'Criminal Minds' star Joe Mantegna is asking $4.195 million for his Tudor-style home in Los Angeles' Toluca Lake neighborhood. Owned by the actor for nearly three decades, the two-story house features exposed brickwork, half-timbering and leaded glass windows. A great room with beamed ceilings holds a pub-style bar, billiards area and screening room. (Adrian Van Anz/TNS)

