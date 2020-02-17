Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Hot property: For a golfing enthusiast who’s looking for a new place to unwind between rounds, the three-bedroom, three-bath home (with two bonus rooms that can serve as additional bedrooms) for sale at 617 Country Club Drive in Galloway Township is the residential equivalent of a hole-in-one.
Apartments on Lakes Bay? Marmora-based Scarborough Properties is proposing a $30 million project that would feature one-and two-bedroom apartments, dredge the marina to put it back in use and add passive recreation amenities to the field near the old high school.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
My Happy Place: When Nick and Carol Kafkalas purchased their dream home in 1997, it resembled something more like a nightmare. After a complete demolition of the interior and more than a year of renovations, they were able to turn what once looked like a haunted house into a modern-looking residence that pays tribute to the couple’s Mediterranean heritage.
Mortgage rates flat to slightly higher: U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to slightly higher last week after three straight weeks of declines, as the historically low levels continue as an incentive for potential homebuyers.
Celebrity home news: Actor Josh Hutcherson, who stars in the Hulu adventure-comedy series “Future Man,” has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.94 million.
