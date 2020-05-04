Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Does having a place to relax in the sunshine amid scenic surroundings sound like your idea of an idyllic lifestyle? Then the uniquely designed and strategically situated property at 2930 Sunset Ave. in Longport may be just the indoor-outdoor haven you’ve been looking for.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Rent and mortgage payments are due again as more than 30 million people around the U.S. have filed for unemployment benefits after losing work in the coronavirus pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic left millions ordered to stay home, emptied highways and spurred record unemployment filings. But construction projects of every shape and size — deemed essential by the state of California and allowed to proceed by Los Angeles — have continued across the area.
Before she left for a White House job, Chief Resilience Officer Julia Nesheiwat drafted a report to Gov. Ron DeSantis about what steps Florida should take to deal with rising seas and temperatures by 2030. The January report is heavily weighted with what promised to be expensive investments.
NHL star P.K. Subban and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who got engaged last year, appear to have taken the next step in their relationship: cohabitation. The couple were the buyers of a Beverly Hills Post Office-area home that sold earlier this month for $6.75 million.
