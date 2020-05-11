Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Imagine owning an elegantly appointed five-bedroom luxury home framed by majestic Mediterranean-style arches, situated on a wooded two-acre property amid a secluded enclave of custom-built homes, with its own dedicated dance studio. Well, now you can — for $525,000.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
The startup that used mountains of cash to reinvent the practice of flipping houses is betting it’s safe to start shopping again. Opendoor, which halted purchases in March and laid off more than a third of its staff, resumed operations in Phoenix last week.
Home sales are expected to fall by roughly 15% in 2020, according to a report by Fannie Mae. The report forecasts that existing home sales will plunge by nearly 1 million units, dropping to an annual rate of 4.54 million, down from 5.34 million in 2019.
Mortgage credit is tightening. Some lenders are increasing FICO score and down-payment requirements. One type of low-documentation loan has all but dried up. So-called jumbo mortgages, which in Los Angeles and Orange counties are those for greater than $765,600, have also grown rarer.
Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as a free agent, has put his home in San Diego’s gated Santaluz community on the market for $4.199 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.