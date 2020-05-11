Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

The uniquely designed residence now for sale at 612 Pineview Drive comes with its very own woods, master bedroom suites on both levels and a special sprung-floor studio used by a renowned area ballet impresario.

Imagine owning an elegantly appointed five-bedroom luxury home framed by majestic Mediterranean-style arches, situated on a wooded two-acre property amid a secluded enclave of custom-built homes, with its own dedicated dance studio. Well, now you can — for $525,000.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

The startup that used mountains of cash to reinvent the practice of flipping houses is betting it’s safe to start shopping again. Opendoor, which halted purchases in March and laid off more than a third of its staff, resumed operations in Phoenix last week.

Home sales are expected to fall by roughly 15% in 2020, according to a report by Fannie Mae. The report forecasts that existing home sales will plunge by nearly 1 million units, dropping to an annual rate of 4.54 million, down from 5.34 million in 2019.

Mortgage credit is tightening. Some lenders are increasing FICO score and down-payment requirements. One type of low-documentation loan has all but dried up. So-called jumbo mortgages, which in Los Angeles and Orange counties are those for greater than $765,600, have also grown rarer.

Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as a free agent, has put his home in San Diego’s gated Santaluz community on the market for $4.199 million.

OneRepublic's Brent Kutzle has listed his Topanga retreat for sale at $2.195 million. The bassist and cellist bought the modern farmhouse, which takes in 360-degree views, a year ago. Heated concrete floors, wood accents and walls of windows are among features of the home. On the main level, sliding glass doors open to an expansive patio. (Compass)

