Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
For anyone intrigued by the idea of owning a country estate, there’s probably no other property on the market in this area quite like the fully renovated home that’s just been listed at 1300 Argo Lane in Northfield for $1,495,000.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
The Philadelphia metropolitan region ranks among the U.S. cities where first-time buyers are likely to struggle more than the national average to find a home, based on house affordability and the cost of living, according to a report released Tuesday.
U.S. sales of existing homes decreased 8.5% in March with real estate activity stalled by the coronavirus outbreak.
You can pay off the mortgage with time, but your property tax bill never goes away. Here’s a primer on keeping it under control.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent later this year, has put his home in the North Ranch area of Westlake Village up for sale for $7.995 million.
