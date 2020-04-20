Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

With four boat slips, the just-completed residence couldn’t present a better opportunity to literally ‘sail off into the Sunset’ — and beyond.

For a prospective buyer who enjoys fishing and boating and whose professional obligations require a private home office, the just-completed three-story home at 407 N. Thurlow Ave. in Margate may be a perfect fit.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

In Cape May County, which has about 50% of the state's second homes, seasonal renters are worrying about refunds, homeowners and brokers are reviewing contract language and officials are wondering if the entire local economy could be upended.

A Gloucester County community has put up for sale the command section of a Cold War-era Nike missile base that was part of the nation's defense against an attack by the Soviet Union.

Lenders are bracing for a rise in missed loan payments and rising foreclosure rates. They are already tightening credit standards that make it tougher for people to buy or refinance a home.

Above the Sunset Strip, a palatial estate with a wild Hollywood history is for sale at $29.995 million. Since its inception, the 18,000-square-foot stunner has drawn looks and made headlines for its over-the-top style and for the string of high-profile names attracted to its eccentricity.

Built by contractor and noted playboy Hal B. Hayes in the 1950s, the 18,000-square-foot mansion was built to withstand a nuclear blast and features a sealed underground cave accessed by an underwater tunnel. In the 2000s, the home was owned by former NBA player Carlos Boozer, who leased the property to the late pop star Prince. It's now for sale at about $30 million. Boozer later sued Prince for damages after the pop star renovated the home and added a heart-shaped bed in the master bedroom as well as a hair salon in a spare bedroom. Italian carpets were replaced with shades of purple and black. (The Oppenheim Group/TNS)

