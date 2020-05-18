Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
If you were trying to envision a charming, family-friendly abode, situated in an idyllic small-town setting, this picture-perfect two-story Cape Cod now being offered for the relatively modest price of $269,900 might be just the sort of place your imagination would conjure up.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Should seniors consider a reverse mortgage now? Liz Weston of Nerdwallet talks about the pluses and minuses of trying to do that now during the pandemic.
The coronavirus has depressed U.S. home sales, just as it has nearly every economic sector. Perhaps surprisingly, though, prices have remained fairly sturdy. Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist at Haus, talks about the state of the industry.
The shift toward people working from home could be a boost to the real estate industry in some communities.
It may be some time before baseball returns to Los Angeles, but that’s not stopping St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt from landing a new offseason dugout. The businessman was the buyer of Eva Longoria’s Hollywood Hills compound for $8.25 million.
