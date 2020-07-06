Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

longport colonial back yard.jpg

This colossal, yet ‘very comfortable’ colonial-style residence at 17 N. 31st Ave. in Longport has ample room to accommodate the lifestyles of everyone from teens to grandparents.

The extremely elegant and somewhat colossal colonial-style house up for sale at 17 N. 31st Ave. in Longport is like a bit of coastal New England transplanted to the Downbeach section of Absecon Island.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.07%, down from the previous week's 3.13%. For the second week in a row, it is the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. 

U.S. home price gains accelerated in April even as sales have stumbled, a sign the coronavirus outbreak has had little impact on real estate values.

Buyers are flocking to the summer real estate market as states reopen and mortgage rates fall to record lows.

There’s always money in the banana stand, to borrow from the show “Arrested Development.” But it might take a few more frozen banana sales to afford the Beverly Hills Post Office-area home of Will Arnett, who plays Gob Bluth on the show.

LIFE-HOME-HOTPROPERTY-10-LA

The West Los Angeles home of actor Will Arnett, listed for $10.995 million, is comprised of six modules that were built off-site and later assembled on location. Walls of glass, overhanging eaves and open-concept living spaces are among features of the home. Outside, there's tiered decking and a swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography/TNS)

Tags

Load comments