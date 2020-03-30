Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Hot property: At a time when far too much of our cultural heritage has been sacrificed to make way for cookie-cutter construction, the appearance of a genuine architectural treasure is something worth checking out. And when such an edifice has been as expertly restored as the one being offered for sale at 3 S. Oxford Ave. in Ventnor, it could generate real excitement among those who share its current owner’s passion for preservation.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
My Happy Place: Frank D'Alonzo and his wife, Nikki, bought their 900-square-foot Northfield bungalow in 1975. Five years later, D'Alonzo made the first of two major additions to the home. It was the initial addition that created both of his current "Happy Places" — his built-in wet bar and music room.
Real estate Q&A: The lockdown and social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic have put many people into a precarious financial position as businesses have closed and people are sheltering at home. Find out what you should do if you can’t pay your mortgage or rent because of coronavirus.
A house in a snap: What had been an empty concrete slab eight hours later boasted the entire first floor framing of Mavis and Victor Unruh's future two-story dwelling. The speed with which it happened was due to a building material option the Unruhs chose.
In 2012, Malaysian businessman Jho Low turned heads when he dropped a whopping $38.98 million on a Hollywood Hills mansion, redefining what a home could sell for in the celebrity-filled neighborhood. Not long after, a federal investigation alleged that Low bought the showplace with money embezzled from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund.
