Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Good vibes in Brigantine: This waterfront condo on Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard offers a view, a boat slip and an aura of tranquility.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
My Happy Place: Atlantic City Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum manager Chris Connelly’s two “Happy Places” at his Hamilton Township home are the garden and the pet area because he loves the outdoors. (Note: The "My Happy Place" feature is being discontinued effective this week.)
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the second straight week as anxiety has spiraled over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
House sales could be affected by the coronavirus health crisis for some time. Americans have bigger things to worry about. If you can wait to put your house on the market, you should. But if you can't, here are six rules for selling in down markets.
Celebrity homes: Actor Shia LaBeouf has purchased a newly built home in Pasadena for $5.475 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.