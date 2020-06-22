Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
For just the right buyer, it would be hard to imagine a more ideal property than the one on the market at 2301 Route 50 in Hamilton Township. It’s got everything an enterprising and energetic couple — or family — could ask for: a turnkey and popular commercial establishment, a comfortable home right next door to it, and a 7-acre spread complete with its own barn.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan declined to 3.13% from 3.21% last week. It was the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.84%.
Pandemic-weary New Yorkers, eager to escape the confines of city living, may push up suburban New Jersey home prices by the most in 16 years.
In the coming weeks, the temporary ban on evictions will lift, and landlords who need to make their mortgage payments will flood in for assistance. If you're behind on your rent, here's what you need to know.
Talk about your gold-medal affair. Entertainment mogul David Geffen has purchased the Beverly Hills home of Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee President Casey Wasserman for $68 million — the second-highest home sale in L.A. County this year.
