Hot property: For some folks at the Jersey Shore, it will soon be time to “get out the boat.” And for those who are also looking for a new place to call home (either for the summer or on a year-round basis), the condominium community of Harbour Cove in Somers Point could well offer the most desirable chance to do so without having to part with a boatload of money in the process.
Want to buy an island? Owner Omer Fahim, of Queens, New York, is looking to sell the island off Wildwood, named No Mans Island, which he bought three years ago for $7,000, for the price of $200,000.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
My Happy Place: Zeppy Cole, a 1959 Atlantic City High School graduate, played guitar at the now defunct 500 Club in Atlantic City. He said he spends most of his time sitting in his apartment and playing his acoustic guitar on his bed.
U.S. home construction dips 3.6% in January: Construction of new homes edged back slightly in January after a December surge that had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.
Celebrity real estate news: Kim Kardashian West has followed in the footsteps of her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kylie Jenner, buying an undeveloped home site in La Quinta’s Madison Club community for $6.3 million, records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.