Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Imagine taking a roomy, artfully renovated, four-bedroom, two-bath home out of a traditional suburban setting, complete with a gigantic grassy backyard, a broad, old-fashioned front porch and rear deck to match, and a long, paved driveway big enough to accommodate several cars, and plunking it down in the heart of a beach-resort community. Actually, you don’t have to imagine it, as one fitting that description is for sale at 15 S. Madison Ave. in Margate.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
The Cap'n's Happy Place: A fixture on the resort’s Boardwalk for years, Joe “Cap’n” Rechten — a rolling chair operator, amateur ventriloquist and onetime Atlantic City Surf mascot — returned to living in the city in January. He moved into 600 NoBe so he would not miss out on the action.
The Federal Reserve cut short-term interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an effort to protect the economy from more damage from the virus outbreak. The move may present options for mortgage shoppers.
With a limited supply of entry-level housing for sale, getting your foot in the door you want could be a challenge if you’re looking to buy your first home soon. Here are the pros and cons of buying a turnkey home, building a new house or renovating a fixer-upper.
Ol’ Blue Eyes’ beach house has a new high-profile owner: Mindy Kaling. A trust tied to the comedian and actress just paid $9.55 million for Frank and Barbara Sinatra’s Malibu home, public records show.
