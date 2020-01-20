Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Hot property in Linwood: This four-bedroom, three-bath home on Landing Lane is part of an exclusive enclave originally created and then subdivided by the late orchid grower Lou Off, who worked with its current co-owner to tag the property’s assortment of trees, flowers and greenery that include century-old deodar cedars, holly, rhododendrons, hydrangea and azaleas.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from across Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Time to refinance? With the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages below 4% again, millions more homeowners can save money by refinancing their loans. Here's what you need to know.
Construction of new homes surged in December to the highest level in 13 years, capping a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market helped lift the prospects of the housing industry.
You signed an agent’s agreement, so grit your teeth and pay: A Q&A with a real estate expert reveals a cautionary tale about reading the fine print.
My Happy Place: Bob Pantalena’s exercise regimen puts two places — his bedroom and his building’s gym — on the list of the “Happy Places” where he lives at the Vassar Square condominiums.
