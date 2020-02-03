Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Hot property: If an avid mariner were also an architect, the deep-water lagoon-front home at 25 Lake Saint Clair Drive in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township might very well be what they would design as the ideal place to put into port.
Want to know how much homes are selling for near you? Check out our latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
My Happy Place: Sidney Bruce Gary makes his living as the executive chef at Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant in Avalon, but his work as a multimedia artist dominates the living room and kitchen of his Wildwood home.
Given a price so low she wouldn’t repeat it and a promise of help when she needed it, Katy Kays was in on a restoration of an 1855 Indiana home. And she and a crew of five bombed the first phase of a restoration that continues to have people slowing down on their way in and out of town.
Real estate Q&A: When you live under a homeowners association, you may have to follow rules regarding the appearance of your home and property.
Celebrity real estate news: Action-film star Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have sold their beach house in Malibu for $18.5 million.
