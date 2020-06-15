Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
For anyone who appreciates majestic views and awe-inspiring architecture, the classic contemporary luxury home being offered for $999,900 at 615 Hay Road in Absecon is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to acquire a residence that brings these two elements together in perfect harmony.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.21% from 3.18% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.82%.
The coronavirus pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and a number of landlords — some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves — are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out.
With the pandemic still prevalent and interest rates near all-time lows, now is a great time to think about a refinance. It may also be an opportune time to consider shortening your mortgage’s term in the process.
After finding no takers last year at $11.2 million, Liam Payne of One Direction fame has changed real estate agents and relisted his compound in the Santa Monica Mountains near Calabasas for $10.75 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.