Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

The luxury residence at 615 Hay Road in Absecon combines a breathtaking panorama with the naturalistic design concepts of its creator, who has been living there with his wife and family for the past three decades.

For anyone who appreciates majestic views and awe-inspiring architecture, the classic contemporary luxury home being offered for $999,900 at 615 Hay Road in Absecon is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to acquire a residence that brings these two elements together in perfect harmony.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.21% from 3.18% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.82%.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and a number of landlords — some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves — are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out.

With the pandemic still prevalent and interest rates near all-time lows, now is a great time to think about a refinance. It may also be an opportune time to consider shortening your mortgage’s term in the process.

After finding no takers last year at $11.2 million, Liam Payne of One Direction fame has changed real estate agents and relisted his compound in the Santa Monica Mountains near Calabasas for $10.75 million.

"Family Fued" host Steve Harvey paid $15 million for the former home of filmmaker Tyler Perry. The 35,000-square-foot mansion packs in such amenities as a billiards room, a wine cellar and a fully equipped gym. There are two swimming pools including an indoor resistance pool. A tennis court, organic gardens and a handful of other structures fill out some 17 acres of grounds. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty/TNS)

