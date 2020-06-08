It’s not often that new residential construction in a place like Ocean City is not only within easy walking distance of just about everything this family-oriented resort community has to offer, but combines as many desirable features as do the condominiums for sale at 901, 905 and 909 Wesley Ave.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Long-term mortgage rates increased slightly as the U.S. economy showed signs that the worst of the coronavirus-fueled recession may have passed.
Having an extra bedroom is a popular waste of space. An analysis by Finder.com notes that we are a nation with more bedrooms (357 million) than people (323 million).
Home service businesses seeing uptick in calls amid pandemic: Spring had arrived and Bishop resident Carolyn Pritchett had work around her house she wanted done, including trimming the trees, painting the house and installing a new air conditioning system.
Even in real estate, Pharrell Williams’ style stands out. The Grammy-winning artist’s Hollywood Hills home — a dazzling glass-covered compound known as the Skyline Residence — has come up for sale at $11.95 million.
