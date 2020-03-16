Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

N. Rumson house 2.jpg

Original features of the totally renovated house at A425A North Rumson Ave. include an inviting front porch, a rooftop deck and a surprisingly spacious interior.

What makes the two-story, four-bedroom, 3½-bath home for sale at 425A N. Rumson Ave. in Margate so uniquely appealing is that it combines the best of old and new construction, having been recently refurbished literally from top to bottom in what has amounted to a complete makeover while retaining the expansive character of Downbeach dwellings built a few decades ago.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed last week after hitting all-time lows the previous week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis.

Real estate Q&A: My boyfriend owns the house we live in. What can I do to protect myself?

Not many houses look like the L.A. home of Pharrell Williams. The ultra-modern compound — covered in glass and perched on four acres with city-to-ocean views — hit the market last week in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $16.95 million.

LIFE-HOME-HOTPROPERTY-1-LA

Grammy-winning artist Pharrell is asking $16.95 million for the ultra-modern compound he bought two years ago from filmmaker Tyler Perry. Set on four acres in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the glass mansion dazzles with its pyramid-shaped skylights, angled walls and steel beams. At the heart of the house is an atrium-like common area that features a reflecting pool, a great room and a dining room with a crystal rock chandelier. (Anthony Barcelo/Handout/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

