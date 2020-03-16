Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
What makes the two-story, four-bedroom, 3½-bath home for sale at 425A N. Rumson Ave. in Margate so uniquely appealing is that it combines the best of old and new construction, having been recently refurbished literally from top to bottom in what has amounted to a complete makeover while retaining the expansive character of Downbeach dwellings built a few decades ago.
Want to know what homes are selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
And for more, check out these photos of homes that recently sold.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed last week after hitting all-time lows the previous week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis.
Real estate Q&A: My boyfriend owns the house we live in. What can I do to protect myself?
Not many houses look like the L.A. home of Pharrell Williams. The ultra-modern compound — covered in glass and perched on four acres with city-to-ocean views — hit the market last week in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $16.95 million.
