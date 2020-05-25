Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

ventnor heights duplex.jpg

Both the upstairs and downstairs units of the totally refurbished duplex at 5905 Calvert Ave. in Ventnor Heights offer all the essentials you could want in a resort home – with no hassles, and at a far lower cost than you might ever have dreamed possible.

If owning a virtually new condo near the beach is something you might have assumed was out of reach for anyone who’s not in an upper-income bracket, there’s a property in Ventnor that will make you reconsider that assumption.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

The coronavirus crisis sent stocks plummeting, but home prices should hold up better because of a housing shortage. Find out why.

Suddenly out of work or making due with reduced paychecks, an estimated 4.1 million Americans have sought forbearance on their mortgage, according to data released last week by the Mortgage Bankers Association. But is it an option for you?

The world's biggest real estate investors are sitting on piles of cash, preparing for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities created by the pandemic. With economies around the world sputtering, commercial real estate prices are expected to come down. How much they'll fall is the key question.

Actor Christopher Meloni, who will soon be back on the case in an upcoming “Law & Order” spinoff, has put his home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $6.495 million.

LIFE-HOME-HOTPROPERTY-4-LA

Actor Chris Meloni is asking $6.495 million for his Hollywood Hills home, which was once used as a set for "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet." The charming East Coast-inspired traditional home has been updated with delicate wainscoting, textured wall coverings and honeycomb-coffered ceilings. (Hilton & Hyland/TNS)

