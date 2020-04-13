Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

Located in an upscale, semi-private neighborhood at the very end of Absecon Island, this distinctively designed residence offers the ultimate in spectacular views.

You might call what sits atop the palatial, four-bedroom, five-bath corner residence at 1300 Atlantic Ave., Longport Point, a “roof with a view.”

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the most recent real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

The Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, once considered a “cheater’s hideaway,” sold for $325,000 earlier this year to 6665 BHP LLC, according to public records.

Virus casts a dark cloud over once-thriving home market: Shutdown orders have halted open houses and complicated property viewings. Sellers are delaying listings or yanking their properties off the market. Prospective buyers are dropping out, some of them after losing jobs.

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life, real estate agents have been doing what they can to complete sales. But buyers are stymied by financial uncertainty and the unavailability of inspectors and contractors. Sellers waiting for the busy spring real estate season don’t know whether to list their houses as scheduled.

Hot property: Actress Kaley Cuoco of “Big Bang Theory” fame has sold her home in Tarzana for $3.95 million, or about $3 million less than the original asking price — $6.9 million.

It's not quite the endgame in Los Feliz for filmmaker Anthony Russo. The co-director of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" sold one of two homes he owns in the area. The two-story house, which has been updated, sits on a sloping lot with a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a fire pit. It sold for $2.05 million. (Hillary Campbell)

