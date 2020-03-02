Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

misty acres horse barn.jpg

With its own private one-acre wooded island, the 9-acre property is one of the most unique in the entire region.

You don’t have to be on a quest for an equestrian existence to fall in love with Misty Acres Farm — but if by any chance you are, you couldn’t come upon a more ideal setting for pursuing a saddle-and-spur lifestyle than this 9-acre spread, complete with its own stables and two corrals, in Egg Harbor Township.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

My Happy Place: Patti Schauffele, 62, of Ocean City, lets her amateur artist side come out by decorating her home for different holidays, including Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween and a special Christmas gingerbread weekend.

A taste of old Cape May: Take a look back at classic Cape May historical homes and buildings

U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined last week as growing concern over the economic impact of China's viral outbreak spurred a steep downturn in global stock markets.

Want to own the house from "Full House"? The San Francisco Victorian used to portray the Tanner family’s residence in the famous sitcom listed last year for $5.999 million. With no takers, it’s back on the market for half a million less.

LIFE-HOME-HOTPROPERTY-4-LA

The 1880s Victorian-style home in San Francisco is known for portraying the Tanner family home on the sitcom "Full House." Jeff Franklin, who created "Full House and the spin-off "Fuller House," bought the property four years ago for $4 million. Extensively renovated, the multilevel house features crisp white walls, custom millwork and neutral tones. Royal blue cabinetry creates visual interest in the kitchen, which is topped by row of skylights. (Christopher Stark/TNS)

