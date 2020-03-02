Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
You don’t have to be on a quest for an equestrian existence to fall in love with Misty Acres Farm — but if by any chance you are, you couldn’t come upon a more ideal setting for pursuing a saddle-and-spur lifestyle than this 9-acre spread, complete with its own stables and two corrals, in Egg Harbor Township.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
My Happy Place: Patti Schauffele, 62, of Ocean City, lets her amateur artist side come out by decorating her home for different holidays, including Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween and a special Christmas gingerbread weekend.
A taste of old Cape May: Take a look back at classic Cape May historical homes and buildings.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined last week as growing concern over the economic impact of China's viral outbreak spurred a steep downturn in global stock markets.
Want to own the house from "Full House"? The San Francisco Victorian used to portray the Tanner family’s residence in the famous sitcom listed last year for $5.999 million. With no takers, it’s back on the market for half a million less.
