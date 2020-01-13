Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

This newly renovated home at 3 Aspen Lane, a cul-de-sac in Egg Harbor Township, offers the benefits of both an exceptional amount of space and a family-friendly neighborhood.

Hot property in EHT: The professionally restored residence at 3 Aspen Lane, a cul-de-sac hidden away in a highly desirable section of Egg Harbor Township, is just waiting to be found by a family in search of wide-open spaces, both inside and out, at a highly affordable price of just $269,900. More photos here.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out our most recent real estate transactions, and some photos of recently sold homes.

My Happy Place: Stephanie Clineman, the artistic programming director for Dante Hall Theater in Atlantic City, likes her entire house, but her dining room and art studio rise to the top as her happiest places, even though they have changed drastically over the past 15 years. Take a tour in photos.

Goin' South: There’s new evidence to help show that many Northerners are packing their belongings — and bank accounts — and heading to Florida and other zero income-tax states.

A home owned in Dr. Phil's family trust in Los Angeles' Beverly Crest neighborhood features an outlandish decor, gun-art installations and neon lights, all of which can be negotiated in the deal. The Spanish-style house, listed for $5.75 million, is currently being used by the TV host's son, musician Jordan McGraw. The younger McGraw is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers. Among eye-catching details is a black-and-white checkered rotunda with an ornate wet bar. A sweeping staircase with curving branch-like balusters sits behind the bar.

Want to live in Dr. Phil's house? Social media users were scratching their heads after an unusual home tied to television’s Dr. Phil came up for sale at $5.75 million. But Dr. Phil has never lived there.

How about an old missile silo? Two more decommissioned Cold War-era missile silos have entered the Arizona real estate market after one northwest of Tucson sold for more than the asking price.

