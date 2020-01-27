Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

absecon house.jpg

Ornamental shrubs and trees and a stone driveway that leads up to a two car attached garage help to create an attractive yet easy-to-maintain exterior.

Hot property: While the Atlantic City skyline may be visible from various bayfront locations on the mainland, it would be no exaggeration to say whoever ends up making a successful offer on the five-bedroom, 2½-bath contemporary two-story residence on the market at 408 Burning Tree Blvd. in Absecon will own one of the area’s most breathtaking views.

Mortgage news: U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this past week to their lowest level in three months, deepening the incentive for prospective homebuyers although they face eroded affordability as prices continue to climb.

Q&A: In Florida, along with most states, short term, or “transient,” rentals of less than six months are taxed. In addition to the state tax, counties can add a “tourist development tax” and other types of local taxes to raise the rate further. The property owner is responsible for collecting and remitting the funds to the revenue collector. Failing to do so can result in significant penalties.

Celebrity real estate news: Is it the end of summer loving in Brentwood for John Travolta? The actor and his wife, actress Kelly Preston, have quietly sold their longtime home in the Los Angeles neighborhood in an off-market deal for $18 million. The buyer was a trust tied to big-time record executive Scooter Braun, who also owns the property next door.

Japanese musician Takahiro "Tak" Matsumoto is seeking $8.5 million for his Beverly Hills, Calif.k home, which has a recording studio. The Spanish-style estate was previously owned in the 1960s by crooner Bobby Darin. Noel Blanc, a prolific cartoon voice actor, also owned the property for more than three decades. A permitted recording studio has been used by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Carlos Santana, among others. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/TNS)

