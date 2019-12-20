Eagles Redskins Football

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Tight end Zach Ertz's statistics are down from last season, but he still leads the team with 84 receptions and has a chance to top 100 for the second straight year.

