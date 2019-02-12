Thursday, Feb. 14
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FAMILY VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFTS: 5 to 6 p.m.; get creative and make your own special Valentine’s Day craft; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
GROUP VOW RENEWAL CEREMONY: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Evening of Romance & Renewal” for Valentine’s Day; couples can take place in a vow renewal ceremony by a non-denominational minister; champagne toast, dancing, live music from Lisa Camp; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $40, reservations requested. AbseconLighthouse.org.
‘HEARTS AND KISSES’: 2 to 4 p.m.; drop in to create a Valentine craft; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy a leisurely lunch while supporting a local restaurant; order off the menu and pay your own check; Village members receive a 15% discount; Gilchrist Downbeach, 9400 Atlantic Ave., Margate. JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
NO BAKE COOKING WITH KIDS: CHOCOLATE TREATS: 5 to 6 p.m.; make no-bake chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
THURSDAY EVENING DANCE SOCIAL: 8 to 10 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; ballroom, Latin, and rhythm dancing; refreshments; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road Suite 15b, Northfield; $15 per person, $25 per couple. Academyof BallroomDancing.net.
VALENTINE’S DAY COUPLES COOKING CLASS: 6 to 9 p.m.; spend a romantic evening learning how to prepare a Jersey Shore favorite, Lobster Bisque; curated by Executive Chef, Dominic Stigliano; The Claridge, 123 South Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $59. EventBrite.com.
VALENTINE’S DAY TREAT MAKING: 10 to 11 a.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
WINTER FOOD DRIVE: donations collected through Feb. 28; “Food Is Love” drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals, and more; benefits the Ecumenical Food Cupboard; hosted by the Ocean City Board of Realtors; drop off at the Ocean City Board Of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.
Friday, Feb. 15
‘BACK TO BURGUNDY’ — SCREENING & WINE TASTING: 7 to 9 p.m.; film screening, curated wine tasting and discussion of Burgundy wines, chocolate macaroons from Tea Party to Go; The Arlington, 1302 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, $40. LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
EVENING GROUP CLASSES: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through March 30; presented by the Academy of Ballroom Dancing; Monday is for advance students, Wednesdays is for Beginners, and Friday is a different series each month; covers smooth, rhythm and ballroom dancing; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $12. AcademyOf BallroomDancing.net.
MURDER MYSTERY WEEKENDS: Feb. 15, 16; March 8, 9; March 22, 23; March 29, 30; April 5, 6; test your crime-solving skills and watch performances by East Lynne Theater Company; various locations throughout Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
SPECIALTY SOAP CRAFTING: noon to 2 p.m.; learn the art of soap making with Sabai Soap Company’s Marna Cutler; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free members, $5 non-members. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
WILDWOODS CHEER MOVEMENT COMPETITION: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; performances choreographed to music and sound effects; winning teams will be awarded prizes; Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 800-992-9732 or SpiritBrands.org.
Saturday, Feb. 16
DELIGHTFUL DATE DAYS: Feb. 16, 17; you and your date can climb for the price of one; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON DANCE SOCIAL: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through March 30; ballroom, Latin and rhythm dancing; refreshments served; Academy Of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $15, $25 per couple.AcademyOf BallroomDancing.net.
SIC POLAR BEAR PLUNGE: 11:30 a.m. costume contest, vendors; 2 p.m. polar plunge; Sea Isle City, 4000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, $25. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
‘THE LOVE THAT NEVER DIED’: 6 to 8 p.m.; tales of haunted love; walk through the museum with experts from E.V.P. Paranormal; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, $20. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
Sunday, Feb. 17
MIKE’S SEAFOOD POLAR BEAR RUN/WALK FOR AUTISM: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. registration at LaCosta, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City; noon 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk along the Promenade; head back to the heated tent at LaCosta after the race for food, fun and entertainment for the entire family; $25. PolarBear RunWalkForAutism.com.
Monday, Feb. 18
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or cccinspire.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; presented by the South Jersey Poets Collective; performance by Analysis, poet/spoken word artist; open mic, take-home writing prompt; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Feb. 21
POETRY WRITING WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; celebrates World Poetry Day; learn different poetry styles and read your poems out loud; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
THURSDAY EVENING GROUP CLASS: 8 to 8:45 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; presented by the Academy of Ballroom Dancing; smooth, rhythm and Latin dances; Academy of Ballroom Dancing, 331 Tilton Road, Suite 15b, Northfield, $12. AcademyOf BallroomDancing.net.
Saturday, Feb. 23
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennslyvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Kids Stuff
Saturday, Feb. 16
SUPER SMASH BROS U TOURNAMENT: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23; tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Friday, Feb. 15
ALMOST ANGELS: 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 23; Atlantic City’s hottest party band; William Hill Sports Book, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
JON PRUITT: 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 22; enjoy the sweet sounds of ivory keys; Lobby Bar, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
KEN SHILES AND CIBON: 7 to 9:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
KRISTINA PRUITT: 8 p.m.; relax and “un-wine”; High Water Wine Bar, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY CONCERT PROGRAM: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; enjoy the music of Sonny Daye & Perley; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 16
BECKS PHILADELPHIA BRIGADE BAND: 2 to 3 p.m.; enjoy music from an authentic Civil War era brass band performing in dress uniform to commemorate Presidents Day; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HUBBY JENKINS: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Hubby Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist who endeavors to share his love and knowledge of old-time American music; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
JOE BACHMAN AND THE PARTY: 10:45 p.m., Villain & Saint, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
KRISTINA PRUITT: 6 to 10 p.m.; enjoy the sweet sounds of ivory keys; Lobby Bar, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 866-506-2326.
THE ISLEY BROTHERS: 8 p.m.; Grammy Award winning Isley Brothers; Ovation Hall, Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $69-$89. 866-506-2326 or TheOceanAC.com.
Sunday, Feb. 17
SUNDAY AFTERNOON CONCERT: 3 p.m.; features Phil Goldenberg on classical guitar; refreshments; Saint Barnabas by-the-Bay Church, 13 West Bates Ave., Villas, free-will offering taken. 609-886-5960 or SaintBarnabasVillas.org.
Thursday, Feb. 21
‘EARLY BLUES AND JAZZ’: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by Cape May MAC; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.
Theater
Thursday, Feb. 14
HISTORY OF PERFORMING ARTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28; explore your untapped interests while learning about the history of performance; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield, JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Nature
Thursday, Feb. 14
‘BIRDS AND BEAUTY OF COLORADO’: 6 to 8 p.m.; lecture by Brett Ewald about the birds and beauty of Colorado; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Feb. 16
SCIENCE SATURDAY: WILDLIFE ON THE NORTH END OF LBI: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; tackles today’s most pressing scientific, environmental, and sustainability issues; presented by Ben Wurst, Conserve Wildlife NJ and Jim Verhagen, Wildlife Photographer and Blogger; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $5. LBIFoundation.org.