Richard Senior, 73, of Franklinville, Rebecca Ruoff, 23, of Audubon, and Tony Fantini, 49, of Millville, dipped their bicycle wheels in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday after completing a cross-country ride.
The dip took place at JFK Beach in Sea Isle City as they completed a 3,400-mile bicycle journey across the continental United States. They started in Santa Monica, California, on May 24 after dipping their bike wheels into the Pacific Ocean.
For Richard Senior, a teacher in Audubon, this was his sixth trip by bicycle across the country, while for Tony Fantini, an analyst for Corning Glass, and Rebecca Ruoff, who just received a degree in nutrition, this was their first cross-country trip. Rebecca once was Senior’s student, and her sister also bicycled across the country with Senior, 21 years ago.
— Press staff reports