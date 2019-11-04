DEAR ABBY: I am a woman in my 50s who has been the family “screw-up” since I was a teenager. Eighteen months ago, I screwed up in the worst way possible. Without my husband’s knowledge, I started robbing Peter to pay Paul with the bills. The end result: I lost us everything (home, vehicle, etc.).
He is a good man, and he deserved so much better than what I put him through. He has said he forgives me for everything, but my problem is that I can’t forgive myself.
We are divorcing now, and I’m struggling to live my life without the man I love. I had to move back in with my dad several states away.
We talk daily, but I am still depressed. I have found a job, but I have no medical benefits, so therapy is out of the question. I have worked with mental health patients so I recognize the symptoms.
Abby, I don’t know what to do anymore. How does someone learn to forgive themselves? — FOREVER THE SCREW-UP
DEAR FOREVER: There are options available for individuals who have little or no money and need help with their mental health. I researched what might be available in your community and found there is a university with a department of psychological services. There is also the option of the County Department of Mental Health.
Once you are stable again, you can begin to work on forgiving yourself.
DEAR ABBY: I have a grocery store etiquette question. I become really offended when I’m unloading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at checkout and — before I’m finished — another shopper comes up behind me and begins unloading hers. It leaves me not enough room to finish unloading mine! I think it’s rude, and it baffles me that so many people do it. Is it impolite to tell them they are being rude? Or is it dangerous these days? — GOING AS FAST AS I CAN
DEAR GOING: It wouldn’t be impolite or dangerous to tell the person behind you that you haven’t finished unloading your purchases and to please stop. I do, however, think you should suppress the urge to lecture the person about manners unless you’re looking for an argument.
If this happens often, talk to the store manager about it. In some businesses there is a mark on the floor indicating where shoppers should stand while waiting for the person ahead to complete his or her purchase.
