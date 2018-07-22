Events
Wednesday, July 25
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Happy Valley Berry Farm out of Bridgeton will have local organic pesticide free fruits and veggies; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
CARNEY’S RESTAURANT FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; face painting by Jazzy Jen and balloon twisting and tableside magic by Ken the Magician; Carney’s, 401 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-748-2237 or CarneysNJ.com.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; learn how you could qualify for a free training grant to go to school and become certified in Microsoft Office Professional and Quick Books; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
GALLOWAY SENIOR CENTER WORKSHOP: 12:30 to 2:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; free workshop on diabetes; Galloway Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, registration required. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
MAH JONGG AT THE LIBRARY: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through July 25; bring your current year gaming cards and game sets; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MEMOIR WRITING: 11 a.m. to noon third Wednesdays through Aug. 15; learn how to collect information and put your experiences into the written word; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
SHUFFLE & DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOCIAL MEDIA FOR BUSINESS OWNERS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
‘SPEAKING FROM THE SPIRIT’: 2 p.m. July 26; presentation on compilation of twenty-five stories told to author RoseMarie Rubinetti Cappiello; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; registration required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM SUMMER PROGRAMS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15; guest speakers provide their own interesting story about an aspect of the history of the area; Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, free admission. 609-368-7500 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.
WALK IN WEDNESDAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through July 25; bring tech questions and your mobile device, from fitbit to iphone; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEE READ AT THE CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25; stories, movement and music; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, July 26
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play Bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
GAME NIGHT FOR ADULTS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; learn and play games of many types; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
‘IRISH DANCING-A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-398-8636.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
SCRABBLE CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; test out your Scrabble skills; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents “I Hate Monologues” and the Clio Project presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels”; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through August; movie and an activity; Huntington Avenue Beach, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY MAKERS: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hands-on music related projects; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TOURS OF SVDPRS: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; 5 to 7 p.m. July 25, evening tour; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
Friday, July 27
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; call for more details.; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 28
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
WILLIAM J. PORTER II MEMORIAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26, Playground, Lagoon and Missisippi avenues, Atlantic City, $35. 609-350-7450.
Sunday, July 29
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
Monday, July 30
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SENIORS 60 AND OVER SUMMER COMPUTER CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through July 31; open to all Atlantic County residents who are interested in learning to use the computer for fun activities such as digital scrapbooking; Trina Byrd, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Tuesday, July 31
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
KNITTING WITH THE KNITWITS: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; stop in with your work in progress, or learn to knit or crochet; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; all levels of players welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
‘SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC’: exhibited through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
TECH TUESDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; music related games on the Vive, robotics to code, and more; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; conducted by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
SHUFFLE & DEAL/SUPERVISED BRIDGE PLAY: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; with instructor Karen Sylvester; prior experience with bridge is necessary; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Aug. 2
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month except July, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Saturday, Aug. 4
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
EHT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 5 to 9 p.m.; 35th Annual Egg Harbor Township National Night Out; bounce houses, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, fireworks; Veterans Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Blvd., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-926-4119.
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 9
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Friday, Aug. 10
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Dining out
Thursday, July 26
BRUNCH & LEARN: 10 a.m. to noon; topic/speaker “An Israeli View of the Jersey Shore,” Michal Finestein and Mor Kedmi, Israeli Shlichim Emissaries at the Katz JCC; short films, lunch; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave,. Margate; $4 members, $6 guests when paid in advance; $6 for members, $10 for guests at the door. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
BOY SCOUTS FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST: Ocean City Boy Scout Troop 32 invites the public to a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon July 29, American Legion Post 3304, 4562 West Ave., Ocean City. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds will support scouting activities, supplies and equipment. For more information, contact Chris Leonetti at 609-741-6146 or ourblueford@hotmail.com. See octroop32.com.
Saturday, Aug. 4
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, July 25
LADIES NIGHT OUT DINNER & SHOW: 5 p.m. cash bar cocktail hour, 6 p.m. dinner at Aleathea's at Inn of Cape May, followed by Cape May Stage performance of Neil Simon's "Chapter Two"; benefits Cape Women's Resource Fund scholarship program; $69. 609-408-2219, 609-522-0198 or email joyce@joycegould.com.
Friday, Aug. 17
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds benefit maternity care through Shore’s “Campaign for Exceptional Births”; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35.
For kids
For kids
Wednesday, July 25
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STEM WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 15; hands-on science fun for kids; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER ARTS CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 10; painting , mosaics , pottery crafts, separate camp for dance; for ages 6 to 11; Cultural Arts Center, 6500 Alantic Ave., Ventnor, $150 per week. 609-823-7952 or VentnorArts.org.
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
Thursday, July 26
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
COMIC DRAWING LESSONS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9; learn to draw your favorite characters with Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Joe Del Beato; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 26; for ages 12 to 36 months; morning of themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, July 27
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 28
HAMMONTON LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 5 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 11; use LEGOs and your imagination to create something fantastic; for ages 6 to 12; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 to 5; includes crafts, snacks, stories and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, July 30
GAMING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31; for ages 8-15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SUMMERTIME ADVENTURES AT CAPE MAY TECH: 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, week of July 30; for youth ages 9 to 14 in a variety of subject areas; Cape May County Technical School, 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. 609-380-0241 or CapeMayTech.com.
Tuesday, July 31
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TEEN ENTREPRENEUR SERIES: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; conducted by Carol Waties, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Stockton University; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
THE AMAZING V: 6 p.m.; Magical Underground Presented by the Amazing V; family-friendly program that mixes geology and rock music and will have kids excited about digging into a good book; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TOTALLY STEM TUESDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; open to ages 5-12; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, July 24
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Monday, July 23
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
Tuesday, July 24
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July 31; practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
NEW AVALON ASSEMBLY CHAUTAUQUA AT THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 to 8 p.m.; Chautauqua assemblies provid education and enrichment for adults; lectures on cultural and historical topics; First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, July 25
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Ocean County’s Christopher Sayers; light refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Saturday, July 28
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Tuesday, July 31
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer’s Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday’s entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Aug. 2
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 23
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FREE SEMINAR ON REGENERATIVE MEDICINE: 6 to 6:30 p.m.; free seminar on regenerative medicine; presented by Dr. Brian Sokalsky of Jersey Shore Sports Medicine (JSSM) and Jersey Shore Regenerative Medicine; Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. 609-904-2565 or JerseyShoreSportsMedicine.com.
MEDICINAL HERBS FOR SUMMERTIME: 6 to 7 p.m.; presented by Norma Lindbloom-Cruz; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 24
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SAVORY FUN WITH FRUITS: 1 to 3 p.m.; Adam Formento will discuss the versatility of citrus fruits and the history of sweetness always having a place next to savory dishes; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA NIDRA — A GUIDED MEDITATION: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through July 27, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 25
FREE CEU WORKSHOP FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; free Continuing Education Unit (CEU) workshop for social workers, case managers, certified assisted living administrators, and licensed nursing home administrators; includes dinner; Active Day of Cape May, 211 S. Main St., Cape May Court House. 609-515-4182.
PREDIABETES CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
W.O.W! WORKING ON WELLNESS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Working on Wellness series; Amy Scott-MacLean will talk about Physical Wellness; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Tuesday, July 31
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Music
Monday, July 23
JACK MELTON BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; bring a beach chair or blanket; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, July 24
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, July 25
WYNONNA AND THE BIG NOISE: 8 p.m.; part of the Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Thursday, July 26
THE MASTERWORKS CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; “Bach: Mass in A Major”; choir will be accompanied by organist Scott Breiner and a chamber orchestra; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterworksOCNJ.org.
Saturday, July 28
IRISH CEILI: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays of the month through June 30; Mike Garvin Irish Ceili Band; ceili and set dancing, Irish singing with Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbreth; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennslyvania avenues, Somers Point, $5. 609-626-1576.
Religion
Monday, July 23
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 5 to adult; ‘Follow the Leader’; songs, stories, games, light refreshments served; by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 609-965-4211 or 609-965-1666.
Friday, July 27
SHABBAT BY THE WATER WITH BETH JUDAH WILDWOOD: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Shabbat by the Water; weather permitting; Booth Amphitheater, Second and Ocean avenues, North Wildwood. 609-522-7541.
SPIRITUAL ENCOUNTER: 6:30 p.m.; open to all; bring your prayer shawl; Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville. 609-641-4342.
Saturday, July 28
JOY NIGHT: 6:30 p.m.; talent performances, refreshments; hosted by Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue, Egg Harbor City. RSVP. 856-785-1351.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; theme: Rooted & Grounded in Christ Jesus; guest evangelists Natalie Lewis and Donna Hayes; $25 registration includes breakfast and lunch; RSVP by July 21; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349 or 609-805-2292.
Thursday, Aug. 2
REVIVAL: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3; guest pastor the Rev. John Pealer of Heavesway Baptist Church; all welcome; Salem United Methodist Church, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-2220.
Friday, Aug. 24
{strong}SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.