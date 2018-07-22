Atlantic
Tools for Schools Drive: AMI Foundation’s 10th annual drive to collect school supplies for children runs to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties. Blue collection bins are in the reception areas. For a list of needed items, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Mobile mammography van: The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will visit the Atlantic County Health Services office in Northfield on July 24 to provide breast cancer screenings for women. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For information and specific hours, call the scheduling department at 609-677-9729 or visit amifoundation.net.
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck and the Brain Research Team at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brainresearch.
Free skin cancer screenings at area beaches: Shore Medical Center and the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, along with area dermatological practitioners, are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings at beach locations throughout the summer. In addition to the screening, participants will receive skin cancer prevention education from members of the coalition. A screening will be held Aug. 5 at the Ventnor Newport Avenue Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, call 609-653-3923 or visit capeatlanticcoalition.org.
VIM seeks volunteers: Volunteers in Medicine needs volunteers to help staff its free health care clinic to serve uninsured members of the community in the Family Service Association building at English Creek Road in Egg Harbor Township. Administrative and medical volunteers are needed. For information, call Annmarie Graham at 609-867-6384 or email volunteerac@vimsj.org.
Community FoodBank seeks volunteers: The Community FoodBank of New Jersey—Southern Branch is seeking volunteers to support its mission of combatting hunger in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Volunteers are needed to work in the organization’s Egg Harbor Township Community Access Pantry. The FoodBank also offers volunteer opportunities in its mobile pantries and in food packing and sorting and office support. The FoodBank is located at 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-383-8843, ext. 114 or visit CFBNJ.org/Volunteer.
Explorer Post for Environmental Careers: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s Explorer Post for environmental careers is held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays through May for students in grades nine through 12. The post emphasizes career exploration, leadership experience, character education, life skills and service learning for environmental career fields. The program is open to all high school students ages 14 to 18 and meets one evening a month at ACUA. Explorers will meet with staff from a different department each month to learn about the work that is done and what skills and training are needed for different jobs. Students can join the program at any time. The ACUA is located at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. Call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/Explorer.
Cape May
New farmers market: The inaugural Atlantic Cape Community College farmers market runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at the college’s Cape May County campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For visitor and vendor information, call Mari Zgombic at 609-463-3619 or visit atlantic.edu/capemay.
Free services for senior adults: The county offers senior and wellness centers available at no cost to residents. The facilities are at the Ocean City Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; the Upper Township Senior & Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Palermo; the North Wildwood Senior Center, 10th Street and Central Avenue; and the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Road, Villas. All centers are open Monday through Friday during the day and offer games, coffee, nutrition, conversation and exercise. Lunch is served daily at each site at 11:30 a.m. if you make a reservation the day before. For more information, call 609-399-0055 for Ocean City, 609-390-9409 for Upper Township, 609-729-5611 for North Wildwood and 609-886-5161 for Villas. Transportation to either site is available. Call the Cape May County Fare-Free Transportation Office at 609-889-3700.
Practical nursing program: Admission is underway for the 2018/19 practical nursing program at Cape May County Technical School. Classes will begin in September and run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through August 2019. For more information, call 609-380-0243 or visit CapeMayTech.com.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs additional volunteers during the winter. The rescue is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Especially needed volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
Literacy volunteers needed: Literacy Volunteers Association Cape-Atlantic holds tutor-training workshops to prepare volunteers to work with adults who want to improve their reading, writing and English language skills. Training consists of three-hour classes, held once a week for five weeks. For more information, call 609-383-3377 or visit lvacapeatlantic.org.
Cape Assist offers public advocates: Cape Assist, in collaboration with Middle Township and Wildwood municipal courts, offers a public advocate to families to provide counsel and information on treatment and local resources for any substance abuse issue. There is no cost to meet with a public advocate. This is an ongoing program. Staff is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Middle Township Municipal Court, 2 S. Boyd St., Cape May Court House, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Municipal Court, 115 Davis Ave. For more information, call 609-522-5960 or email info@capeassist.org.
Cumberland
Historic Alliance Colony celebrates 136th anniversary: The Alliance Colony, the first successful colony of Jewish farmers in the United States, will hold a picnic celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Alliance Cemetery grounds, 970 Gershal Ave., Norma. The event is co-hosted by the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. It will be held rain or shine. There will be barbecue chicken platters, hot dogs, live klezmer music, a bounce house, face painting and activities for all ages. Reservations are $18 per adult and $9 per child 12 and younger. To RSVP, call the Jewish Federation at 856-696-4445.
Library offers County Store Night: The county library will offer services at the County Store in the Cumberland Mall in Vineland from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26. Library staff will be available for assistance and residents may return library materials or arrange to pick up materials there. The County Store is a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s office. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and elections. For more information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.{div}Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.{/div}NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
“Philadelphia in a Day”: John Boyle, assistant professor of business studies at Stockton University, will present a lecture 2 p.m. July 24 at the Manahawkin satellite campus at 712 E. Bay Ave. Topics will include places to visit, eat, historic sites, museums, music venues, theaters, restaurants, cafes and other interesting places. Light refreshments will be served. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-626-3883.
Free workshop for veterans: Veterans, military personnel and their family members are invited to attend Project TechVet: Technology Solutions for Veterans on July 24 in Room 016 of the library at Ocean County College in Toms River. The workshop will run from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by technology demonstrations until 3 p.m. Learn about technology devices designed to help with anxiety, vision loss, memory skills, organization, reading, computer access and more. RSVP needed by July 13. For information, call 732-255-0456 or email accomodations@ocean.edu.
Seashore Open House Tour: Tour six of Long Beach Island’s most unique homes during the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences’ 52nd annual Seashore Open House Tour from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Properties are located at the island’s north end. The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Each visitor will receive a House Tour Guide as a takeaway. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 the day of the tour. Advanced ticket holders are invited to a House Tour Preview and Architect Forum, presented by Woodhaven Lumber, 10 a.m. July 29 at the LBIF building, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. For information, visit lbifoundation.org.
OCC open house: If you live in the southern part of Ocean County and want to know about opportunities available at Ocean County College, visit the Southern Education Center at 195 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Advance registration is requested. To register, visit go.ocean.edu/events. For questions or more information, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2960.
Lotus Project hosts Coffee and Comfort program: The Lotus Project, a nonprofit that brings art expression programs for those with addictions and their loved one, offers support workshops from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Sunday at The Coffee Nest, inside Artifacts & Company, 100 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven. Workshops are free. For information, email thelotusprojectamy@gmail.com.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
{a}Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a bus trip to Atlantic City from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. third Mondays of the month. The public is welcome. The bus departs from the Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West, Stafford Township. The cost is $25. For more information, call 609-597-5222 or 609-978-5025.{/a}
Painting open studio: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences in Loveladies invites artists ages 18 and older of all skill levels to attend a painting open studio from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. Artist and resident Linda Ramsay will be available to offer tips and pointers to improve work. This is an open format program. All mediums are welcome. Bring your own supplies. Easels and rolling tables will be provided. No registration is required. The fee is $25 per day. For information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.
Genealogy Club meets: Anyone interested in researching their family history is invited to attend the next meeting of the Genealogy Club in Little Egg Harbor 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 24 at the Community Center, 641 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.