Atlantic County Technical Institute, Atlantic Christian School, Middle Township High School and Cape May County Special Services School held their proms Friday night. See galleries of photos from these proms and others at PressofAC.com/prom.
Latest
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
MGM, Boraie announce deal for luxury housing in Atlantic City Marina District
-
A Brigantine man was set on fire in March. He still doesn't know why.
-
West Wildwood mayor fined $24,900 by state for ethics violations
-
Does the 'Cape May Bubble' really exist?
-
Water main break shuts off running water to Atlantic City
Today's ePaper
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18